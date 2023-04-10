Troy Athletics gears up for 2nd Annual Yard Sale Published 1:42 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Troy University will be hosting its Second Annual Troy Athletics Yard Sale before T-Day this Saturday, April 15, at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy launched the inaugural Yard Sale last spring and it was a huge success for the athletic program, bringing in more than $20,000 in revenue.

“It was very successful last year,” Troy Executive Associate Director of Athletics Kyle George said. “It was our first year to be able to do this but it was something we’ve been wanting to do for a number of years and we had great success with it. We look to continue this as an annual tradition moving forward.”

All of the proceeds made at the Yard Sale go towards Troy Athletics’ Study Abroad program, which is a part of the athletic program’s recently announced strategic plan, with the goal for every student-athlete that spends four years at Troy to have the opportunity to have gone on at least one international trip during that time.

Much of the gear that was available last year – game-worn jerseys, hats, shirts, pants, shoes, cleats along with game-used bats and other equipment – will be available along with some more unique opportunities this season. This year some elliptical machines the athletic program has used in the past will be available, along with the white road game-worn jerseys from the 2022 Sun Belt Champion Troy football team. While football helmets won’t be available, football decals will be.

“We’re excited because it gives our fans a chance to get that gear like jerseys and things like that they want,” George said. “This is our way to be able to provide that opportunity for our fans. There will be a little bit of everything with all of our teams represented at the Yard Sale.”

The Yard Sale will open at 1 p.m. before Troy Football’s T-Day scrimmage in the west concourse of Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. Fans will also have the opportunity to take pictures with the Sun Belt Conference and Cure Bowl trophies at the Yard Sale and football season tickets will be on sale. The Yard Sale will continue through halftime of T-Day.