Public safety telecommunicators honored Published 6:00 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves signed a proclamation Monday morning declaring the week of April 9-15, 2023, National Public Safety Telecommunications Week in Troy.

“Emergencies can occur at any time that require police, fire or emergency medical services,” Reeves said. “When an emergency occurs, the prompt response of police officers, firefighters and paramedics is critical to the protection of life and the preservation of property.”

The mayor said the safety of the responding police officers and firefighters is dependent upon the quality and accuracy of the information obtained from the citizens who telephone the Troy police-fire-and communication center.

“Public Safety Telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency service,” Reeves said. “Public Safety Telecommunicators are the single vital link for our police officers and firefighters by monitoring their activities by radio, providing the information and insuring their safety.”

Public Safety Telecommunicators of the City of Troy Police Department also contribute substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of first and treatment of patients

“And each dispatcher has exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of their job in the past year,” Reeves said. “Therefore, as the mayor of the City of Troy, I proclaim April 9 through 15, 2023, National Public Safety Telecommunications Week in honor of the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our city and citizens safe.”