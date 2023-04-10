POPulous concert one for all the ages Published 6:03 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

POPulous is POPular.

And, those who missed the POPulous Concert at The Studio Thursday night missed a musical treat said Brenda Campbell, director of the hosting Johnson Center for the Arts.

POPulous is Troy University’s POPular music ensemble and its performances are always “simply amazing,” Campbell said. “Thursday night’s concert featured a variety of music and instruments from brass to ukulele.”

Dr. Robert Smith, coordinator of the Music Industry program at Troy University, promised the concert was going to feature popular material of multiple styles and genres that spanned generations.

“And, there was something for everybody,” Campbell said. “People of all ages seemed to have such a good time. There was so much variety in the program. It was fun and exciting to be there and be a part of a concert that leaves you wanting more.”

Campbell said there is a great opportunity for those who are interested in performance music and it’s just a little more than a week away.

MIC Check is set for April 20 and 21 and is an opportunity for high school and college students to showcase their talents and learn from professionals, Campbell said.

‘The professional artists who will participate are Al Chez, pop/jazz; Deborah Allen, artist and song writer; Chad LB, jazz; Chuck Rhodes, business; and Brandon Barnes, songwriter.

Registration for MIC Check 2023 is now open. To register go to https://www.micchecktroyu.com.