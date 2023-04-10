Pioneer Village cabins destroyed by fire Published 6:01 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

An early evening fire at The Pioneer Village on Highway 231 north of Troy destroyed nine log cabins on the village grounds. The cabins were not occupied.

Tara McClure, secretary for the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department, said all nine cabins involved in the fire “burned to the ground.”

“There were no injuries and no other structures on the grounds received any fire damage,” McClure said. “The cause of the fire has not been determined. There was a power pole in the vicinity but no apparent power supply to the buildings.”

McClure said The Pioneer Village has been closed several years.

“There were a few yard sales at the village some time back but, nothing other than that,” McClure said.

In addition to the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department, volunteer fire departments from Goshen, Springhill, and South Montgomery responded and also the City of Troy Fire Department.

Anyone with information regarding the fire may contact the Meeksville Fire Department, Danny McClure, fire chief.