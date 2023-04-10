Area softball teams compete in weekend action Published 10:06 am Monday, April 10, 2023

The Zion Chapel, Charles Henderson, Pike Liberal Arts and Goshen High School softball teams were all in action this weekend.

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (10-6) kicked off the weekend with a resounding 14-2 win over the Goshen Lady Eagles by a score of 14-2 on April 6.

A total of four Lady Rebels earned three hits each in the win as ZCHS tallied 17 hits as a team. Amber Kidd went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, while Madison Meeks went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs and Kaylee Hodge went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs. Sydney Boothe also went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Elida Velazquez went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run. Shea Wambles scored three runs, while Riley Bannin and Emily Rhodes scored one run each.

Velazquez pitched three and 1/3 innings and struck out one batter, while giving up two hits and one earned run. Boothe also struck out three batters and gave up no hits or runs in one and 2/3 innings in the circle.

Addison Richburg and Haylee Sanford each earned one hit for Goshen, while Kaci Wilkes and Hayley Sneed scored one run each. Wilkes pitched all five innings and fanned three batters in the loss.

On April 7, Zion Chapel and the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans both traveled to Ariton to compete in the Purple Cat Softball Tournament.

In Zion Chapel’s first game, against Class 5A’s Dale County, the Lady Rebels lost 6-2. Meeks went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and a run, while Boothe went 1-for-1 with a run. Boothe pitched all five innings and retired four batters, while giving up six hits and four earned runs.

Charles Henderson then started off the tournament with a tough 4-1 win over Zion Chapel later on April 7. The Lady Trojans scored three runs in the second inning, which would be the deciding inning as both the Lady Trojans and Lady Rebels each scored one run each for the rest of the game.

Jada Jones went 1-for-2 at the plate for CHHS with two RBIs and a run, while Janazia Cantlow, Mary Hayden West and Mileah Ward scored one run each. Hannah Sparrow pitched all six innings and mowed down eight batters, while giving up just one hit and no earned runs.

Shea Wambles earned Zion Chapel’s lone hit in the game, while Meeks scored the only Zion Chapel run. Bannin pitched all six innings and retired five batters, while giving up four hits and four earned runs.

Charles Henderson lost its next game in the tournament 12-1 to Dale County. Sparrow went 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI, while Jones went 1-for-2 with a run. Molly Garrett pitched four innings and struck out three batters, while giving up 10 hits and no earned runs.

On April 6, the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots lost an area game to Luverne by a score 16-6. Gracie Smith, Briann Snyder, Bella Maulden and Emily Bryan each earned one hit, while Alissa Barron and Allie Booth scored one run each. Maulden pitched five innings and struck out five batters, while giving up seven hits and no earned runs. Tera Walker gave up five hits and four earned runs in two innings in the circle.

On April 8, Goshen lost 7-0 to Class 5A’s Goshen. Goshen didn’t earn a hit as a team in the loss. Wilkes pitched two innings and struck out three batters, while giving up six hits and