Wilma Stough celebrates 100 years Published 7:02 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Merriment filled the hall of Troy Health and Rehab as Wilma Stough celebrated her 100th birthday, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with family and friends.

Mrs. Stough grew up in the Highland Home community and enjoyed what, in today’s world, would have been a rather simple life.

Her daughter, Lynn Stough, said, for sure, life was very different when her mother was growing up, but, she considers herself to have been blessed with family, friends and a loving and carrying community.

Wilma Stough had few opportunities outside home.

“Mama, like many married women back then, probably like most married women, back then, was a homemaker,” said Stough, the youngest of “Miss Wilma’s” six daughters. “Raising six children was not easy but times were simpler than the days we are living in now.

“Mama enjoyed her flowers and sewing, which she did mainly for all of us girls. Mama has always been a great cook. She loved being home.

Wilma Stough’s daughters all said they have a wonderful mother and are so fortunate to have her “and to have this opportunity to celebrate her 100th birthday with her.”

Wilma Stough is content at Troy Health and Rehab and she is receiving wonderful care, her daughters said, adding it was a blessing to be there with her for such a happy occasion.

“For mother and for each one of us,” the daughters said.