Trojans drop area matchup with Headland Published 11:27 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans (12-12, 2-2) lost a Class 5A, Area 3 game against the Headland Rams on Wednesday by a score of 9-1.

CHHS fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and were never able to get back within striking distance. Parker Adams led the Trojans at the plate, going 2-for-3 with the lone Charles Henderson run. Kellen Stewart and KaNeil Lewis earned the only other hits of the day and Stewart had an RBI, as well.

Jordan McBryde pitched five innings and gave up seven hits and six earned runs, while Wilson Jones gave up three hits and one earned run in one inning on the mound. Wes Templin also gave up one hit and one earned run in one inning pitched.

Logan Ivey led Headland at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, while Trent Weatherly went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run. Trey Scott pitched all seven innings and struck out seven batters, while giving up four hits and one earned run.

The win clinched the regular season Area Championship for Headland, meaning the Rams will host the Area Tournament at the end of the season. The Trojans have a doubleheader with Headland scheduled for today and another area series with Carroll beginning on April 13.