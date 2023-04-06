Pioneer Museum of Alabama gets ‘two thumbs up!’ Published 7:03 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

“I can’t believe this is in Troy, Alabama!” a visitor from the Opelika Senior Center expressed to another.

A large group of senior adults visited the Pioneer Museum of Alabama on Thursday and were interestedly excited about what they experienced.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said the Opelika visitors were very complimentary of the museum and shared their memories of times gone by and also inquired about the artifacts, the massive furniture from the home of Gov. Charles Henderson as well as that of benefactor Annie Cloud Bass of Brundidge.

The visitors were also interested in the artwork by artists, Larry Godwin, Jean Lake and Mose T.

Ruby Johnson and Carrie Strickland said the Pioneer Museum of Alabama has an amazing collection of items that trigger memories “of things we have almost forgotten.”

“Coming here is more than worthwhile,” they said.

Other ladies gather around to point out items that jogged their memories.

“I’ve got a rub board, just like that,” one visitor said pointing to the washboard while another pointed out the ice box and another the potbellied stove. They all laughed and shared their “experiences” with each.

Dillard Porter and Madison Harrison shared their memories of the potbellied stove and its “fire powered belly.”

They remembered their grandmothers’ kitchens being similar to those of the pioneers.

Lauren Thompson, an Auburn University social work major, joined the senior center’s field trip and said pioneers don’t get the appreciation they deserve.

As she viewed the wagons and carriages that provided “fast moving” transportation for the pioneers, Thompson laughingly, compared their modes of travel to today’s.

‘We hop in the car and ‘fly’ down to the beach in a couple of hours,” Thompson said. “Just think how long it would take to get to the beach riding a horse and wagon.”

Tatom said the visitors from Opelika were appreciative of the opportunity to step back in time and remember or be reminded of how things used to be.

“When the bus pulled out, they gave the museum two thumbs up,” Tatom said. “We hope that, with COVID seemingly settling down, we will have more seniors visit the museum as well as those traveling Highway 231 and, always, our people here at home.”