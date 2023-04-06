Justus Davis convicted of murder Published 2:51 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

On April 6, a jury found Troy native Justus Davis guilty of murder following a two and a half day trial, stemming from the 2020 murder of Nicholas McBryde outside of Brundidge.

Davis, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident, was convicted of one count of murder and one count of attempted murder in the trial, which was presided by Judge Shannon Clark.

“Testimony and evidence showed that Justus Davis and his codefendant, Jermaine Thomas, lured the victims to their location across the street from a lounge and opened fire on them,” 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox said. “One victim was struck six times by gun fire and thankfully survived following weeks in the hospital and rehabilitation. The deceased victim succumbed to his wound at Troy Regional Medical Center.”

Thomas, who was 36 at the time of the incident, was previously convicted of the same murder and attempted murder and is currently serving 900 months in prison. Davis and Thomas were both arrested less than a month after the murder.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Jon Folmar tried the case with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office serving as investigating agency with assistance from the Troy Police Department.

Davis’ sentencing hearing has been set for May 31 at 1:30 p.m.