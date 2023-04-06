Former Troy assistant lands NFL job Published 8:45 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Former Troy University assistant coach Cole Weeks was hired by the NFL’s Houston Texans this week to serve as an offensive analyst.

Weeks, a Freeport, Fla., native played quarterback at Southern Miss from 2011 through 2014 before moving into the coaching world. He started out as a graduate assistant at Southern Miss, under offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. From there, Weeks became quarterbacks coach at Jones County Junior College, where fellow former Troy assistant John Carr served as offensive coordinator.

Weeks moved on to Auburn as a graduate assistant in 2017 before becoming tight ends coach at Troy in 2019 under Lindsey. He went on to become running backs coach in 2020 and served as a Trojan assistant until 2022.

After Lindsey’s dismissal from Troy, Weeks went on to become quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Enterprise High School under former Troy quarterback Ben Blackmon.

Weeks will be joining the staff of new Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who played college football at Alabama and is a native of Bessemer.