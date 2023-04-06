David Benton’s bond set at more than $2 million Published 6:52 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Last week, Brundidge native David Benton was indicted on 36 total charges stemming from the alleged rape of a minor. On April 6, a judge set his bond on those charges.

Judge Shannon Clark issued an order setting the bond for Benton as $60,000 per charge, which comes out to $2,220,000. The state had requested that Benton be held in custody without bond.

“Judge Clark had to evaluate multiple factors in determining whether she could hold the defendant without bond, as requested by the State,” 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox told The Messenger. “Ultimately, she determined that the bond amount of $2,220,000 was appropriate for this case and our office agrees based upon the despicable conduct alleged to have been committed by the defendant.”

On March 30, Benton was indicted on 13 counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, four counts of sodomy in the first degree, 18 counts of production of child pornography and one charge of rape in the first degree. Benton’s trial date will be set at a later date.