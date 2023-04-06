Brundidge Council recognizes CAC, 911 Published 7:05 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd presented proclamations of appreciation to David Morgan, 911 director, and Kaley Green, Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center executive director, at the Tuesday meeting of the Brundidge City Council.

The week of April 9-15, 2023, is 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator Week.

Morgan accepted the proclamation and thanked the 911 telecommunicators for their hard work under stressful situations.

Boyd recognized and thanked the 911 telecommunicators in attendance for their dedication to the citizens of Pike County and the surrounding area.

Boyd also presented a proclamation for Child Abuse Awareness Month to Green, who accepted the acknowledgement with gratitude.

Green gave a brief overview of the areas of support the Pike Regional CAC provides for children in Pike, Barbour, Bullock and Coffee counties.

Boyd expressed appreciation for all that is done to protect the children in the Pike County area.

In other council business, Council Member Marilyn Rodgers, District 5, made a motion to changing the city’s travel policy to reflect an increase from $40 a day to $50 in food costs. The change also includes providing an agenda for the conference/classes for proof of meals. Council Member Latisher Hall, District 2, seconded the motion with all council members, Doug Holland, District 1; Margaret Ross, District 3; and Byron Gaynor, District 4, voting in favor of the motion.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.