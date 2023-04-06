Austin Cross named 5A Player of the Year

Published 3:34 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Charles Henderson’s Austin Cross was named 5A Player of the Year on April 6. (Submitted photo)

Charles Henderson senior Austin Cross was the Class 5A Basketball Player of the Year the annual Mr./Miss Basketball Banquet in Montgomery.

Cross, who also earned First-Team All-Star and All-Messenger honors, averaged 22.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals this season as he helped guide the Trojans to Class 5A Runner-Up. Cross was also The Messenger’s Basketball Player of the Year and earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors.

Austin Cross (10) and the CHHS Trojans downed 7A Dothan on Jan. 27. (Photo by Dan Smith)

In 2021, Cross also earned AISA All-Star honors and was The Messenger’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year. Cross was presented with the 5A Player of the Year honor at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s banquet on April 6.

Cross, the son of Troy Basketball Coach Scott Cross, is the second CHHS athlete to win an ASWA award this season after football player Zion Grady was named 5A Lineman of the Year following football season.

