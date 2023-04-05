Troy Girl Scout sales earn fifth place Published 7:03 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Congratulations are in order for Troy’s Girl Scout Troop 9815.

The troop took fifth place honors in the Troops of 2023 Southern Alabama Girl Scout Cookie Sale.

Camille Downing, troop mom and cookie sale worker, said all troops in Southern Alabama did an amazing job throughout the season and the Top 10 troops broke records.

Girl Scout Cayleigh Howard of Troop 9815 was the number four top sales scout for the troops in Southern Alabama.

“We are all so proud of Girl Scout Troop 9815 and their dedication to the troop and their support of the annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale,” Downing said. “They all worked hard to make the cookie sale successful for Troop 9815 and for all the Girl Scout troops in Southern Alabama.”