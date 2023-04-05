Troy Baseball falls to Alabama Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The Troy Trojans (20-10) hit the road on Tuesday for a matchup with the SEC’s Alabama Crimson Tide (22-8), losing 10-2 in the first of two games between the schools this season.

Alabama jumped ahead 2-0 in the second inning and eventually went up 8-0 before the Trojans finally got on the scoreboard in the fifth. The lead was too much for Troy to overcome, however.

The Trojans had six hits as a team with Donovan Whibbs hitting a home run and Caleb Bartolero earning a double. William Sullivan also scored a run off Bartolero’s double.

For Alabama, Drew Williamson went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs, while Tommy Seidl went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Ryan Pettys took the loss on the mound for Troy, allowing two hits and two earned runs in two innings pitched. Matt Mercer pitched two and 2/3 innings and tallied one strikeout, while giving up three hits and two earned runs.

Jacob McNairy picked up the win on the mound for Alabama and fanned four batters, while giving up three hits and one earned run in four and 2/3 innings pitched.

Troy will get a chance for revenge against the Crimson Tide on May 9 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

Troy is back on the road this weekend for a Sun Belt Conference series with Arkansas State April 6-8.