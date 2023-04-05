Trojans snap losing streak with win over Kinston Published 9:38 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The Charles Henderson Trojans (12-11) picked up a 5-3 win over the Kinston Bulldogs on Tuesday on the road.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak and gets the Trojans off on the right foot following Spring Break.

The Trojans trailed 3-0 after two innings but came storming back in the top of the third inning when Cooper Johnson scored on a wild pitch and then Damien Hart blasted an RBI single into left field that drove both Will Templin and KaNeil Lewis home to tie the score 3-3. Lewis and Parker Adams both scored on the same error in the fifth inning for the go-ahead runs. The Charles Henderson defense held Kinston scoreless for the final five innings of the contest.

Adams went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run, while Kellen Stewart went 2-for-3, as well. Hart went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

A total of five Trojan pitchers hit the mound in the win. Bradley Prestwood struck out a pair of batters, while giving up no hits or runs in three innings pitched, while Connor Jones fanned one batter and gave up five hits and two earned runs in two innings. Wilson Jones, Blake Lowery and Hart each pitched one inning and neither gave up a hit or run during their time on the mound. Lowery and Hart struck out a pair of batters and Wilson Jones retired one batter. Adams earned a double play on the defensive end and CHHS had just one error as a team.