Brundidge Library celebrates culture & heritage Published 7:05 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will kick off National Library Week 2023, at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22.

Theresa Trawick, library director, said “Tupper” is getting National Library Week, April 23-29, off to an early start with a celebration of culture and heritage,

“‘Celebrating Culture and Heritage’ is a free program for all ages,” Trawick said. “Evelyn Flournoy, the library’s local history and genealogy assistant, will emphasis African American culture.”

International students at Troy University will share the history and culture of their countries, including Cambodia (Southeast Asia); Laos (Southeast Asia); Nicaragua (Central America); Niger (West Africa); Pakistan (Sothern Asia); and Tajikistan (Central Asia).

Trawick said the program will feature the dress, foods, dance, art and customs of the different countries.

“As participants walk through each library room, they will listen to the presenters talk about their homelands and will view table displays,” Trawick said. “Before leaving a room, the presenter will stamp each visitor’s hand to indicate they have been there. At the end of the day, attendees with four stamps or more will be given a free brown bag lunch.”

Trawick said “Celebrating Culture and Heritage” will feature, dress, foods, dance and art and also include children’s activities.

“Celebrating Culture and Heritage” will be a fun way to learn more about other countries as well as our own,” Trawick said.