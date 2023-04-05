Area Softball: Lady Rebels earn area win, Charles Henderson and Goshen fall Published 9:26 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (9-4, 4-1) picked up a dominant 12-2 Class 2A, Area 4 win over the Highland Home Lady Squadron on Tuesday.

The Lady Rebs earned 12 hits in 28 at bats in the win along with four walks. Riley Bannin led the way, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, four RBIs and one run. Amber Kidd went 2-for-3, as well. Kaylee Hodge scored three runs, while Shea Wambles earned two runs. Sydney Boothe, Madison Meeks, Elida Velazquez and Elly Sheets scored one run each.

Bannin also pitched all five innings and mowed down eight batters, while giving up three hits and one earned run.

The Goshen Lady Eagles dropped a Class 2A, Area 4 game to the Luverne Lady Tigers on Tuesday by a score of 12-0 in five innings. Luverne pitcher Lacey Kelley threw a no-hitter in the contest along with the shutout. Goshen’s Kaci Wilkes struck out two batters, while giving up 13 hits and eight earned runs in five innings in the circle. Wilkes was the only Lady Eagle to reach base, as well, as she was hit by a pitch.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans dropped a Class 5A, Area 4 matchup with the Holtville Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday by a score of 8-6.

Holtville went up 3-0 in the first inning but the Lady Trojans cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth when Mary West hit an RBI single that drove Olivia Kirkpatrick home and then KK Hobdy hit a ground ball single that drove West home. Holtville extended its lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth but the Lady Trojans again cut it to one run when Calleigh Compton drove Jada Jones home with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Holtville scored two runs in the top of the sixth and another pair of runs in the top of the seventh to take command of the game with an 8-3 lead. Charles Henderson attempted to rally in the bottom of the seventh, however, as Hannah Sparrow drove Compton home with an RBI single and then West belted an RBI double into center field to drive Sparrow home and bring the Lady Trojans within three runs. West scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 8-6 but that was as close as CHHS would get.

Kirkpatrick finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run, while West went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Molly Garrett went 2-for-4 and Hobdy went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Sparrow pitched four innings and earned five strikeouts, while giving up five hits and no earned runs. Garrett also pitched three innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs with one strikeout.

Charles Henderson faces 6A’s Pike Road on Thursday.