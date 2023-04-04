Troy Baseball, Softball announce Letterwinners Weekends Published 10:26 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Troy University Athletics and the T-Club Letterwinners Association recently announced the upcoming Letterwinners Weekend for both Troy Baseball and Softball.

The Troy softball team will celebrate Letterwiners Weekend April 21-23 during the Trojans’ Sun Belt Conference series with Louisiana.

Letterwinners Weekend will coincide with the celebration of Troy Softball’s 30th Anniversary of Division I play. Troy’s softball team is one of the Top 50 winningest softball programs in Division I history with an overall record of 1,040-688-5. During that span, Troy has two Sun Belt Championships, two NCAA Tournament appearances and has 20 All-Conference players.

All returning letterwinners will receive a gift courtesy of the softball program and a commemorative 30th anniversary poster celebrating the program’s history. Additionally, before the April 22 game, all letterwinners will have the opportunity to interact with current players on the field with complimentary food and beverages in the hospitality area immediately following.

The Trojan baseball team will celebrate Letterwinners Weekend on May 5-7 during the school’s Sun Belt Conference series with Georgia Southern at Riddle-Pace Field. All former baseball letterwinners can receive up to four complimentary reserved tickets for each game in the series and a complimentary gift courtesy of the baseball program. The 2013 Sun Belt Championship team will also be on hand to celebrate the 10th anniversary of that team’s conference crown.

The 2013 team went 20-10 in conference play under former head coach Bobby Pierce and won the school’s third SBC championship. That team was ranked as high as No. 21 in the country during the season and advanced to the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed. The Trojans went on to beat Alabama twice in the regional round before falling to Florida State in the Regional Championship.

All former letterwinners in attendance will have the opportunity to join the current Troy team on the field for batting practice before the May 6 contest and there will be complimentary food and beverages in the hospitality area for all letterwinners and guests following batting practice.

To RSVP, visit TroyTrojans.com/Letterwinners or contact Ryan Kay, by calling (334) 670-3680 or E-Mailing akay@troy.edu.