TFD responds to residential structure fire Published 8:30 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residence on April 3, according to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens.

The Pike County Communications District received a call for a structure fire located in the 100 block of Booker Street in Troy at 12:03 p.m. on April 3. TFD arrived on the scene within three minutes of the call, according to the release, and witnessed heavy smoke and flames that were visible from the exterior of a single-story residential structure. Flames were also witnessed venting above the roofline at the rear of the home.

According to the release, firefighters made entry into the home and were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes of arriving on the scene. Though the residence sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the home, no occupants were inside at the time of TFD’s arrival and there were no reports of injuries to residents, other civilians or firefighters.

After an investigation, the Troy Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire originated in a rear bedroom of the home. The Troy Police Department, Troy Utilities and Haynes Ambulance assisted with the incident.

“We would like to remind everyone to diligently practice fire safety,” Stephens said. “The Troy Fire Department would like to urge everyone to practice fire prevention daily and test their smoke alarms monthly.