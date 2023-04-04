Registration for 40th Alabama State Games now open Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Alabama State Games will be celebrating its 40th year this June with the start of the Alabama State Games in Birmingham, which is open to anyone interested in competing in the state. Registration is now open for the event.

The Alabama State Games is the oldest Olympic style event in the state, founded in 1982 by the ASF Foundation. The non-profit event features more than 20 sporting events for children and adults in every age group.

Additionally, student-athletes have the opportunity earn scholarships. For the past 25 years, the Alabama State Games has awarded an average of $13,800 annually in academic scholarships. A total of $20,000 in academic scholarships are to be awarded during this year’s games.

The total list of events that will take place this summer, June 9-11, includes archery, baseball, baton twirling, bowling, chess, disc golf, diving, E-Sports, equestrian, flag football, judo, miracle league, ninja challenge, pickleball, racquetball, shooting sports, soccer, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, track and field, ultimate Frisbee, volleyball and wrestling.

The opening ceremony for the 40th Annual Alabama State Games will take place on June 9 at 3:30 p.m. in Bartow Arena in Birmingham. Those registered athletes that attend the opening ceremony will receive a 40th anniversary T-Shirt and have the chance to win a scholarship at the ceremony.

For more information, or to register, visit, www.alagames.com.