Popular ‘POPulus’ back at The Studio Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts invites everyone who enjoys great music to “Pop into spring with Troy University’s POPulus” at The Studio at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free.

“The Johnson Center is excited to have Troy University’s popular music ensemble POPulus back at The Studio,” said Brenda Campbell, JCA director. “POPulus brings a tremendous amount of talent to one space and The Studio is an amazing space.”

Based on past performances by the university’s popular music ensemble, a large and appreciative crowd is expected.

Robert W. Smith, coordinator of the Music Industry program at Troy University, said the POPulus concert is going to feature popular material of multiple styles and genres spanning generations.

“There’s something for everybody,” Smith said.

POPulus is returning to The Studio thanks to a generous donation from The Chapman Foundation, Campbell said.