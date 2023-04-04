Local family once graced the cover of ‘Home Life’ Published 7:43 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

“You don’t have to be a ‘person of influence’ to be influential. In fact, the most influential people in my life are probably not even aware of the things they’ve taught me.” –Scott Adams

The January issue of Home Life, a Christian family magazine published in Nashville, Tenn., by the Baptist Sunday School Board, carried a full size cover page picture of Mrs. Ellis Bush, and her young daughter, Melody.

Mrs. Bush is the former Juanita Holmes who was born and reared in Pike County, and attended Pike County schools. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Holmes, Rt. 2, Rev. Ellis Bush, husband of Mrs. Bush, also spent many years of his early life in Troy and attended Troy High School, and Troy State College. He is the son of Mrs. W. M. Bush, who now lives in Hartford, and son of the late Rev. W. M. Bush, who for 9 years served as pastor of the Southside Baptist Church in Troy.

While Rev. W. M. Bush was pastor of the Southside Church, plans were made for locating a mission church in the southern part of the city. Shortly before the mission stated he was forced to resign the pastorate because of ill health. The church was later located on McKinley Drive, and was dedication to the memory of the man who was instrumental in starting it, as the “Bush Memorial Church.”

Juanita Holmes graduated from Troy High School and Judson College, while Ellis Bush graduated from Troy High School, and attended Howard College and the Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky., where he got his master’s degree. He is now working on his doctor of theology degree.

Rev. and Mrs. Bush were married in 1950, and live in Nashville, Tenn. He holds a responsible position with the Baptist Sunday School Board, and edits the young peoples and young adults Sunday School literature. They have 2 children, Joy, age 3 1/2, and Melody, 1 ½.

Mrs. Bush is a talented musician, also a great lover of children. Recently she wrote a feature article for the Home Life Magazine on the subject, “Toys That Teach,” and one for the Church Musician magazine on the subject, “She Shall Have Music.”

Mr. and Mrs. Roy Holmes have two other children, Mrs. Sam Botts, of Troy, and David who is now attending school at the University of Alabama. They have 4 grandchildren.

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.