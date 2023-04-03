Lady Trojans split Friday games

Published 10:00 am Monday, April 3, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Molly Garrett (33) pitched Charles Henderson to a win over LAMP this weekend. (Photo by Dan Smith)

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans picked up a 5-2 win over the LAMP Lady Tigers on March 31 during the Pike Road Softball Tournament.

The CHHS win is the team’s second in the past three games, including a 1-0 loss against Geneva on March 31, as well.

Against LAMP, eighth grader Calleigh Compton went 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and two runs to lead CHHS to a win. Hannah Sparrow and Jada Jones also hit a double each, while Olivia Kirkpatrick hit a triple. Jones scored two runs and Kirkpatrick earned one.

In the circle, Molly Garrett pitched five innings and mowed down six batters, while giving up five hits and one earned run.

In the loss to Geneva, the Lady Panthers earned the lone run of the afternoon in the second inning and it was enough to hang on for the win. Compton had Charles Henderson’s only hit of the day as the Lady Trojans went 1-for-16 at the plate as a team with one walk.

Hannah Sparrow pitched four innings and struck out three batters, while giving up three hits and no earned runs.

For the tournament, Compton had a perfect fielding percentage with no errors on defense along with a .750 batting average with a triple, two RBIs and two runs.

 

