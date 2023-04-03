Johnson Center Brings POPulus To ‘The Studio’ Published 7:41 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts is excited to bring Troy University’s popular music ensemble POPulus back to The Studio on East Washington Street in downtown Troy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free.

POPulus is back at The Studio thanks to a generous donation from The Chapman Foundation, Campbell said.

“POPulus brings a tremendous amount of talent to one space and The Studio is an amazing space,” Campbell said. “Based on past performances by Troy University’s popular music ensemble, we expect a large and appreciative crowd.”

POPulus is comprised of students in the Music Industry Program. Artists of diverse and eclectic styles blend together in a concert production and in a unique musical environment honoring all genres of American popular music, Campbell said. POPulus plays to an age diverse audience, so Thursday night’s concert will be family friendly and a lot of fun.

The music industry group includes those who work behind the scenes and they do a tremendous job of getting the lights and sound ready for the concert, Campbell said.

“Every POPulus concert is one ‘not-to-be-missed’ so we invited those who enjoy wonderful music by talented young artists to join us, Thursday night at The Studio,” Campbell said.