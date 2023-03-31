Single-vehicle crash causes road closure on Highway 231

Published 10:26 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

A wreck below Wal-Mart has closed both lanes. (Photo by Justin Watford)

*UPDATE: The roadway is cleared and both lanes are now open. 

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at 9:24 a.m. on March 31 has caused a partial road closure of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County.

The accident occurred near the 173-mile marker at Pike County 5516, causing both the southbound and northbound lanes to be closed. The lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol are currently on scene investigating.

