Obituary, Saturday, April 1, 2023

Mary Jane Cecelia Shankle Dismukes

Mary Jane Cecelia Shankle Dismukes passed into the arms of God at 1:00 am on Saturday, March 18 after a brief bout with cancer.  She was 84 years old.

Cecelia is survived by her husband of 65 years Robert Marion Dismukes, son Matt Dismukes (Priscilla), daughter Denise D. Ellis (Kim), 5 grandchildren- Brandon (Jennifer), Brittany (Brandon), Brandi (Steven), Caleb (Mehgan) and Nicole. 11 great grandchildren – Reese, Jack, Seeley, Coraline, Ellie, Declan, Jaxon, Presley, Miles, Rowen, and Amaya, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. 

Cecelia is preceded in death by her parents Linus & Eula Shankle, sisters Christeline Worthy, Dale Ryan, Catherine Mahaffey, brothers Teddy Hugh and Linus Jr. and her son Christopher Mark Dismukes.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or the United Methodist Church of Brundidge.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

Proverbs 31: 10-31

