Goshen's McClure earns first college offers

On Thursday, March 30, incoming Goshen High School senior running back Jamauri McClure received his first college scholarship offers, including from Troy University.

McClure announced, via Twitter, that he has received offers from Purdue University, Troy University and Western Michigan University.

McClure is coming off a junior season in which he became the first Eagle to earn All-State honors since 2017 as he took Class 2A Second-Team honors. The 5-foot-10-inch, 180-pound running back also earned All-Messenger honors this season as he turned in 121 carries for 1,173 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, along with 12 catches for 354 yards and seven more scores. He also returned 11 punts for 235 yards and recorded 30 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and two interceptions as a safety on defense.

McClure and his Goshen teammates are getting set to begin spring football practices in April before capping off the spring with a three-way game against Luverne and Elba on May 12.