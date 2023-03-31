Banks man arrested for meth Published 6:11 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

A Banks man has been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, Sgt. Investigator Russ Thomas initiated a traffic stop on County Road 3316 in the Springhill community on a gray Toyota. Russ Thomas located 108 grams of meth, 24 grams of marijuana, pills, a glass pipe with residue used for smoking, three scales containing a white crystal-like residue, numerous plastic bags, two handguns a SKS semi-automatic rifle and cash.

Russell Thomas said Anterrio Desmond Rodgers, 37, of Banks, was arrested and charged with trafficking amphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Russell Thomas said two other people inside the vehicle were arrested also.

Hailey Martin, 36, of Troy, was arrested on an outstanding probation violation with no bond.

William Ray Jordan, 39, of Brundidge, was arrested on seven outstanding warrants in Troy.

“I commend Sgt. Thomas for his alertness and great work and for the work everyone does each and every day to make Pike County a safe place to live,” Russell Thomas said. “Drug are eroding our society more than it ever has.”

Russell Thomas said during the past 10-12 months, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit has seized nearly five pounds of methamphetamine and more than two pounds of marijuana, which has been taken off the streets of pike County. “They do an excellent job for the citizens of Pike County,” Thomas said.