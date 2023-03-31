TB&T Athletes of the Week (03/24-03/30)

Published 10:51 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

MALE

Davis Kilcrease

Pike Liberal Arts School

In two games this week, Kilcrease earned a .600 batting average with a .667 on-base percentage along with a double, three RBIs and one run. On the defensive end, Kilcrease had a perfect fielding percentage with one double play.

FEMALE

Shea Wambles earned a pair of homers in a win over New Brockton this weekend. (Photo by Josh Boutwell)

Shea Wambles

Zion Chapel High School

Wambles went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate in Zion Chapel’s 10-0 win over New Brockton, including hitting a pair of home runs with five RBIs and two runs.

