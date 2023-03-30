Troy University’s Populus at The Studio April 6 Published 6:30 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Troy University’s music ensemble, POPulus will take center stage at The Studio at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and admission is free,

“The Johnson Center for the Arts is excited to bring POPulus back to The Studio once again,” said Brenda Campbell, JCA director. “We are able to have POPulus in concert thanks to a generous donation from The Chapman Foundation. “POPulus brings a tremendous amount of talent to one space. Based on past performances by Troy University’s popular music ensemble, we expect a large and appreciative crowd.”

POPulus is Troy University’s popular music ensemble comprised of students in the Music Industry Program. Artists of diverse and eclectic styles blend together in a concert production and in a unique musical environment honoring all genres of American popular music, Campbell said. “And, POPulus plays to a very age diverse audience.”

POPulus is a music industry group that includes those who work behind the scenes.

“They do a tremendous job of getting the lights and sound ready for the concert,” Campbell said. “They are a very important part of the concert. They help make every POPulus concert one not-to-be-missed.”