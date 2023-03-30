Trojan Tour Kickoff Event this Saturday Published 2:21 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Troy University Athletics will officially kickoff the 2023 Trojan Tour this Saturday, April 1, at Tailgate Terrace outside of Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy Athletics’ annual tour around the state sees a number of Troy coaches get a chance to speak to the Troy faithful, and the tour will kickoff outside ‘The Vet’ ahead of Troy Baseball’s Sun Belt Conference game with Southern Miss.

The Kickoff Event will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will include a free BBQ meal, music, inflatables and both T-Roy and the Troy Cheerleaders will be on hand. Additionally, Troy Football Coach Jon Sumrall, Baseball Coach Skylar Meade, Men’s Basketball Coach Scott Cross and new Soccer Coach Stuart Gore will be speaking at the event.

The first 100 Troy fans on hand will receive a free reserved ticket to Troy’s baseball game against Southern Miss, which takes place at 6 p.m. as the Trojans look to continue their six-game winning streak.