Pike Lib moves to No. 9 in ASWA Rankings Published 8:03 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (13-8) moved up to No. 9 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 2A Baseball Rankings this week.

After falling from No. 7 to No. 10 last week, the Patriots move up a spot despite not playing a game this week. All of Pike’s games scheduled for a tournament in Opp were cancelled due to weather this week.

Reigning 2A State Champion GW Long remains at No. 1 in the poll followed by Bayshore Christian, Mars Hill, Donoho, Tuscaloosa Academy, Lindsay Lane, North Sand Mountain, Vincent, Pike Lib and Lexington behind them. Ariton, who has spent the majority of this season at No. 4, fell out of the Top 10 for the first time this week.

While the Charles Henderson Trojans have yet to crack the 5A Top 10, the Trojans again received nominations for the poll.