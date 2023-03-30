Nelson earns first complete game at Auburn Published 3:07 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Former Pike Lib star and Auburn freshman pitcher Drew Nelson earned his first complete game on the mound this week in a win over North Alabama.

After Nelson earned his first win of the season on March 21 against South Alabama, the former Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year pitched all seven innings in a 14-1 win over North Alabama on March 28. Nelson mowed down seven batters and gave up just three hits and one earned run in the win.

“We were locked in to start the game and just kept flipping the lineup,” Auburn Coach Butch Thompson said. “I’m excited about that lineup and excited bout Drew Nelson and his growth. He’s kind of steadied himself, stayed in there and worked himself up the past few weeks.”

The seven strikeouts were a career high in college for the Troy native, who is now 2-1 as a starting pitcher. After a rocky start to his career in his first start against Indiana back in February, Nelson has come on for the Tigers.

“It feels good,” Nelson said. “I was able to prove myself a little bit. I’ve always known I’ve had it, and it has been showing up here recently.”

In 17 and 2/3 innings on the mound this season, Nelson has struck out 18 batters and boasts a 5.09 ERA. The freshman is one of just four Auburn pitchers that have started more than two games this season.

The 17-7-1 Tigers will be on the road this weekend for a big SEC series against No. 2-ranked Florida March 31 through April 2. All three of those games will stream on SEC Network+.