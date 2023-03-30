Museum Quilt Show closes with ‘Wishbone’ Published 6:30 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

The 2023 Pioneer Museum of Alabama Biennial Quilt Show will close at 5 p.m. Saturday after a very successful show.

“We were very pleased with the turnout from opening day until now,” said Barbara Tatom, museum director. “There was a lot of interest from the standpoint for local residents who were anxious to see the handiwork of quilters they know, from those who came rather long distances and from those who were traveling and stopped at the museum.”

The museum’s 2023 Biennial Quilt Show will welcome quilter Denise Statton, on Saturday, closing day.

“Denise is a museum volunteer from the Birmingham area,” Tatom said. “She will have a vintage handicraft presentation throughout the day. She will introduce the wishbone thimble and that will be of interest to quilters and to those who just enjoy knowing more.”

A wishbone thimble is made by crocheting colored thread around a turkey’s wishbone in a decorative pattern and forming a tiny cup in which the seamstress would deposit her thimble. Sometimes, these “whimseys” had a dual purpose as pin cushions.

Tatom said, earlier in the quilt show, Flavin Glover’s log cabin pattern presentation was attended by quilters from the local area and from the Montgomery and Dothan areas.

“Those present enjoyed Flavin’s presentation on her quilts and their many patterns and they were also interested in her identification of patterns on the quits of their own,” Tatom said.

Glover’s innovative Log Cabin and geometric patchwork quilts are composed of many fabrics in vibrant colors and have become her trademark. Glover has created numerous quilts inspired from landscapes and architecture. She will possibly be back at the museum later in the year.