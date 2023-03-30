Cattlemen Auction will have just about everything Published 6:31 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Everything including the kitchen sink and a house trailer…

Even that doesn’t tell the full story of the Pike County Cattlemen’s 2023 Equipment Auction on Saturday.

Never before have the Cattlemen had to open the area around and behind the Cattlemen’s building to accommodate all the sale items that others don’t want or need but others do.

“This is by far the most items and the biggest variety of items that we’ve ever had,” said Cattleman Johnny Garrett said. “If you want it or don’t want, we’v e got it.”

The gates closed at 5 p.m. Thursday for bid items to be accepted. Several “loads” got in just before the lock was shut.

The selection varies from pots and pans to farm tractors and long-haul cabs.

Garrett said there’s probably something for everybody.

“And, we invite everybody to come out Saturday to bid and buy or just enjoy the auction,” Garrett said.

The gates will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and close when the last lot is auctioned.

“We’ll have at least two auctions going throughout the day— maybe three,” Garrett said. “We want everything to move fast and for everybody to be successful in selling and buying, whatever they come to do.”

As a note, absolutely no items will be accepted for the action today (Friday).