Alabama Celebrates Doctors Day on March 30

March 30

March 30 is Doctors Day, a national day of recognition for the important work of physicians across the country. In Alabama, this day is particularly significant as we honor the dedication of our state’s physicians who work daily providing needed care and improving the health of their patients.

“The commitment of doctors to their patients is truly remarkable. As President of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, I am truly grateful for all that my colleagues do to improve the health and well-being of our communities,” said Julia Boothe, M.D., a primary care physician from Pickens County.

To mark Doctors Day, hospitals and clinics across Alabama are holding special events. These events provide an opportunity for patients, colleagues and community members to thank their doctors for the important work they do.