Pioneer Museum Quilt Show closes Saturday Published 7:17 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s Biennial Quilt Show will close on Saturday after a very successful showing of 60 quilts shared by local quilters as well as those from outside the county and area.

Museum Director Barbara Tatom said the last week of the show is a busy one.

“Quilting has been around for generations in many cultures,” Tatom said. “The process involves stitching together layers of fabric.” Traditionally, fabric from old clothing or quilts was recycled into new pieces. The scraps of fabric could simply be stitched together in a random fashion or cut into geometric pieces to fit together into larger blocks to make specific designs.”

While quilts were primarily used for bed coverings early on, more elaborate ones were also used as wall hanging to keep out the cold air and add a creative touch.

Tatom said the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s Biennial Quilt Show features heritage quilts and also quilts made as recently as 2022.

“We invite and encourage those, who have an interest in quilting or just enjoy seeing beautiful needle work, different quilt patterns and/or the handiwork of local quilters, to visit the museum this week,” Tatom said. “The next Pioneer Museum of Alabama Biennial Quilt Show will be in the spring of 2005.”

Admission to the 2023 quilt show is charged and includes a self-guided tour of the museum and grounds.

Museum hours are Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.