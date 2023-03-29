National Vietnam War Veterans Day Observed Published 7:20 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day meant to pay tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War, including personnel who were prisoners of war or who were listed as missing in action.

A tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War from Pike County and the surrounding areas was hosted by Vets 4 Vets, We Got Your 6”and was broadcast by WTBF Wednesday morning.

Elaine Mc Leod, American Legion Auxiliary Post 70, Troy, said Post 70 especially recognized Dennis Griffith, a member of Post 70 and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 607 in Montgomery.

Veterans honored includeWill Green, Johh Powell, Chappie Browder, Julius Pittman, Wilson Pittman, John W. Green, Bennie L. Green, Donnie Daniels, Max Daniels, James Cattreck, Robert Neal Middlebrooks, Rhonda Deese, Gary Van Dusen, David Payne, and Rudy Gordon,

“Dennis Griffith, a very active member of both organizations, served two tours in Vietnam with the 82nd Airborne Division. He later retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of Sergeant First Class. He retired to Troy where he has been active in community and civic affairs.”

McLeod said all veterans who served during the Vietnam War made contributions in some way but, many made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Vietnam veterans from the Pike County area who gave their lives in service to their country were Thomas John Dawson Campbell, Bennie L. Green, Major Bobby Gene Huggins, Larry Douglas Ledbetter, Joel Keith Watkins, Lt. Bennie Gareth Wells,

McLeod said National Vietnam War Veterans Day was established as an observance in 2017 after the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump. The day is also an opportunity to show appreciation for the involvement and support of the allies during the Vietnam War.

According to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 310, more than 2.7 million Americans served in Vietnam. Of those killed, 61% were younger than 21, with the average age of killed service members being 23.1 years.

Vietnam veterans count for almost 10 percent of their generation. One out of every 10 of them was a casualty, and 75,000 were severely disabled.

The last American troop departed from Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

The war was fought on Vietnamese land, in addition to the territories of Cambodia and Laos. Over 58,000 American troops were killed in Vietnam.