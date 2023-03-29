Library considers ‘PROLiteracy program Published 6:18 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

In talking with ProLiteracy in Montgomery a few months ago, Theresa Trawick, Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library director, found that an employer from the Brundidge area had contacted ProLiteracy to see if there was reading help for an employee.

Trawick’s thoughts turned to those in the Brundidge area who might need help with reading.

“The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library would like to partner with ProLiteracy to bring a program to the community that would assist adults in learning to read or in improving their reading skills,” Trawick said. “‘Tupper’ would like for churches, organizations and the community at-large to canvas members to see if there is enough interest to start a ProLiteracy program.

“Also, anyone who knows of an adult who needs help with reading is encouraged to call the library at 334-735-5214 and let us know of any possible interest.”

Trawick said ProLiteracy is the leading resource and champion for adult education and literacy worldwide.

About 43 million adults in the United States struggle with basic reading, writing and math skills. These individuals struggle to read a menu, fill out a job application or read a book to their children.

“ProLiteracy removes the hurdles that stand in their way of learning to read,” Trawick said. “We would appreciate the public’s input into whether ProLiteracy would be of benefit to the Brundidge area.”

Those with interest or need more information are invited to visit the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge or call the library at 334-735-5214.

ProLiteracy, the largest adult literacy and basic education membership organization in the nation, believes that a safer, stronger, and more sustainable society starts with an educated adult population. For more than 60 years, ProLiteracy has been working across the globe to change lives and communities through the power of literacy.

About 43 million adults in the U.S.—and almost 800 million individuals struggle to read a menu, fill out a job application, or read a bedtime story to their children. ProLiteracy removes the hurdles that stand in the way of their goals.