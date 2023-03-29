Last day to enter items in cattlemen’s equipment auction Published 7:18 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

If as many as two pickup truck loads of auction items come through the gates, today (Thursday), the 2023 Pike County Cattlemen’s Equipment Auction just might “outdo” last year’s auction.

When the clock strikes 5 p.m., Cattleman Johnny Garrett said the gates will close in order to get everything “in order” for Saturday’s equipment “anything you might imagine” auction.

“Last year was our biggest auction and it looks like we’ll beat it this year,” Garrett said. “And, we’ve got the biggest selection of items that we have ever had – milk jugs and tin pans to tractor and trailers. If you want it, we should have it. It’s worthwhile to just see what all is on the auction block, or auction blocks.

Garrett said there will be two auctions going throughout the day and, perhaps, three.

“Things will get off to a fast start at 8 a.m. and move in a hurry,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of big items – cars, horse trailers, cattle trucks, tractors, golf-carts, john boats, canoes, and lumber – we’ve got a whole lot of lumber.”

The auction has a lot of farm equipment and bicycles for kids, wash pots for mamas and lawn and gardening tools for the daddies.

“We have a large number of vehicles and they should go at good prices,” Garrett said. “There’s so much I can’t begin to name just a row or two of what we have. We invite everybody to come out, enjoy the day and take home something that you been wanting or needing and enjoyed bidding for it.”

The gates at Cattleman Park will begin accepting items today (Thursday) at 8 a.m. and close tight at 5 p.m.

The 2023 Pike County Cattlemen’s Equipment Auction will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and close when the last item is “sold to the highest bidder.”