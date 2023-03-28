Obituaries, Wednesday March 29, 2023 Published 8:02 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Frank Hussey

Mr. Frank Hussey, 89, a resident of Troy, AL, was called home Sunday, March 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church with Pastor Brian McLendon and Pastor Will Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with full Masonic Rites, Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Skeen Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends Wednesday at the church, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., an hour before the time of service. Frank was born to the late James and Susan Hussey, formerly of Troy, AL. He was the second born of twelve children. He married the love of his life Betty Jones, of Troy, on November 16, 1959. Frank and Betty had three children, Terry Lee Hussey, Scott Hussey (Jeannie), and Tammy Mahaffey (Steve). They were the proud grandparents to seven grandchildren: Terri Lynn Hussey (Greg Sharpe), Timothy Hussey (Ashley), Scotty Hussey (Kia Jo), Christopher Hussey, Christine Duncan (Kenneth), Patrick Revels (Adrianna), and Scotty Revels (Brandy). They also were blessed with 16 great grandchildren and delighted with three additional great-great grandchildren. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, James Hussey and Susan Brooks Hussey; a son, Terry Lee Hussey; a grandson, Christopher Wayne Hussey; brothers and sisters, Joe Hussey, Fred Hussey, Minnie Kidd, and Beulah Davis. He is survived by his wife of 63 beautiful years, Betty Hussey; son, Scott Hussey; daughter, Tammy Mahaffey; brothers: James Hussey, Macon, GA, Ralph Hussey, Ramer, AL, Charles Hussey, Carol Hussey and David Hussey, all of Troy; sisters, Mandy Littles and Agnes Barron, both of Troy. Frank became a Mason in 1969 and a member of the Eastern Star Freemason. Serving as pallbearers will be Scottie Revels, Patrick Revels, Billy Davis, Phoenix Hussey, Scotty Hussey, Timothy Hussey, Edward McWaters and Brandon Holladay. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Masons. The family sends a special thanks to Enhabit Home Health and Hospice. The family will be accepting flowers or memorials that may be made to Antioch Baptist Church.

The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at

www.skeenfuneralhome.com

Max A. Shiver

Max A. Shiver, age 96, a resident of Troy, AL died Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:00 pm from Collegedale Church of Christ with Minister Bobby Templin and Minister Robert Shelton officiating. Interment will follow in the Hamilton Crossroads Church of Christ Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. There will be a lie-in-state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his wife of 76 years Judy R. Shiver; children: Dr. Ron Shiver (Tracy); Jan DeHaven (Jim), Paul Shiver (Sherri); grandchildren: Rhonda Thornton (Jeff); Matt Shiver (Lisa), Rye Shiver, Neil Pratt (Kristin), John Pratt, Austin Shiver (Meg), Reed Shiver (Eden), Barrett Shiver; 7 great-grandchildren: Mason and Sarah Thornton, David and Shelby Pratt, Whitney and Max Shiver, Dylan Pratt; brother, Bill Shiver; sister, Marty Lyons (Cliff); many nieces and nephews and other family.

Special Thank you to Clemmie Seymour and Becky Darby for all of their wonderful care.

Mr. Shiver was preceded in death by his parents, Arlton and Bennie Lou Shiver, and 4 siblings, Sue, Jack, Juanita, and Bettie

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Max was a veteran of World War II. He was the last veteran of World War II in Pike County. He served in the South Pacific. He attended Electrical School for 4 years in Macon, Georgia and worked for 40 years in the electrical field, including 20 plus years at the Hospital in Troy as a maintenance engineer. He was also a member of IEBW for 75 years. After he retired he and Judy traveled for 15 years in a RV through the US, Canada, Alaska and Mexico. Max was a member of the Collegedale Church of Christ which he helped to build in 1974.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Christian Student Center or Collegedale Church of Christ at 703 University Avenue, Troy, Alabama 36081.

Toni Lynn Dorrill Stetson

After a battle with cancer, Toni Lynn Dorrill Stetson, 74, passed away at home in Orange Beach on March 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Green Hills Funeral Home in Troy followed by burial in Banks Cemetery.

A native of Pike County, Toni grew up in Banks and lived in Troy for many years and taught in the city and county school systems for 38 years as a teacher and administrator. She was also an adjunct faculty member at Troy University.

A graduate of Troy (State) University, she also attended the University of Alabama, AUM, and received a Doctor of Education from Auburn University. She did further graduate study at the University of London and the University of Bridgeport.

At Troy, she was a member, chapter officer and collegiate advisor of Phi Mu sorority, where she developed lifelong friendships. She was involved with the League of Women Voters, the American Association of University Women, the American Legion Auxiliary, Delta Kappa Gamma and numerous other professional organizations.

A longtime member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Troy, she loved traveling, spending time with her friends, watching sports – especially the University of Alabama – and the Gulf of Mexico, where she retired– first to Panama City Beach, FL then to Orange Beach, AL. She received great joy from her civic involvement, mentoring educators, and work with charitable and philanthropic agencies.

Toni is survived by her sons, Stephen (Kate Shuster) of Montgomery and Scott of Orange Beach. She is also survived by her sister, Sara Beth Ballard of Banks and her nephews Gary Weil (Kelly) of Ozark, AL, Simon Weil of Portland, OR, and Daniel Weil of Summerville, SC. She was predeceased by her former husband, Rick Stetson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Troy Animal Rescue Project or to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Troy.

The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stetson family.