Former Lady Trojans making an impact in college Published 3:22 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Heather Maxwell, Stella Gilbreath and McKenzie Cain were all teammates last season with the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans and are all now making impacts for their college team.

Gilbreath and Cain are both stalwarts for the University of Tennessee Southern Firehawks in Pulaski, Tenn. So far this season, Gilbreath has a 4-2 record as a pitcher with 13 strikeouts in 29 innings in the circle. She leads her team with a 6.03 ERA. Gilbreath also has a .886 fielding percentage with two double plays. At the plate, Gilbreath holds a .431 batting average with .667 slugging percentage and .463 on base percentage. She’s earned one homer, two triples, five doubles, 12 RBIs and 16 runs.

Cain leads her team with a .437 batting average and .690 slugging percentage. Her .474 on base percentage also records second on the team, while she leads the Firewhawks with two homeruns, six doubles and three triples. Her 13 RBIs rank second on the team and her 17 runs lead the squad. Cain also boasts a .979 fielding percentage on defense.

Maxwell is a shortstop for Shelton State in Tuscaloosa. In her freshman season, Maxwell boasts a .284 batting average with .500 slugging percentage in 21 games so far. She’s earned three home runs, 12 RBIs, three triples, two doubles and 13 runs on the season. On defense, she’s also earned a .821 fielding percentage with one double play.

Former Pike Lib star Ally Rushing is also a freshman at Southern Union Community College. She holds a 1-1 record in starts this season and has pitched a total of 21 and 2/3 innings. She’s fanned nine batters so far with a perfect fielding percentage, as well.