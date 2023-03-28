‘A Thousand Cowboys’ coming to Brundidge Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Auditions were underway Saturday at the Big Brick Market in Brundidge for those anxious to be a part of a limited production of “A Thousand Cowboys” by Tori Lee Averett, chair of the Troy University Department of Theater and Dance.

The musical will be directed by Troy University’s Brett Warnke.

The performance will be at Big Brick Market in downtown Brundidge June 1-3.

“Auditions went well and we are going to have a good ensemble on stage and behind the scenes people,” Averett said. “Some are new to the area and many of them have not spent much time in Brundidge so that’s getting particularly exciting, getting to introduce new people to our community. We are looking forward to putting it together in May.”

Averett said the Troy University Department of Theater and Dance is excited to support Big Brick Market in their efforts to make a space for arts and entertainment.

“Hopes are that ‘A Thousand Cowboys’ goes well so it can serve as a foundation for future efforts and funding,” Averett said. “We are excited to mount it in Brundidge, which is continuing to develop as a creative art, entertainment and cultural center of the county.