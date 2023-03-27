Wellness Jamboree: A healthy, happy place Published 7:07 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

The South-Central Alabama Development Commission Area Agency on Aging hosted a Wellness Jamboree Friday morning at the Troy Sportsplex.

Sharon Redd, Area Agency on Aging, director, and Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves opened the Wellness Jamboree by welcoming the senior adults and expressing appreciation for their continuing commitment and contributions to the betterment of their community.

“It was great to see so many resources that provide services for our seniors come together for a day like that,” Reeves said.

The mayor expressed appreciation for the organizations that reach out to help people.

Reeves said the Wellness Jamboree was a great showing of resources and organizations that are available to senior adults here in Pike County.

The day’s activities included health screenings/wellness checks, performing arts by the Pike County Dancers, games and door prizes.

Tenesia Jones, outreach program coordinator, expressed appreciation to the seniors who took advantage of the opportunity to learn more about taking care of their health and enjoy the fellowship of others.

“Getting out and being with people is like a good dose of medicine,” she said. “There are smiles all around. This is a happy place.”

All in fun, Christine Roberts was recognized as the most senior of the adults at the Wellness Jamboree. Or, she was the one who admitted to her age, those around her laughed.

Roberts said she owes her longevity to the Lord.

“I live for the Lord,” she said. “I eat fruits, nuts and vegetables and I’ve worked hard all my life, in the fields, in a clothing store and at the shirt factory. I always did my best. That’s what the Lord expects.”

The Wellness Jamboree closed with a musical bang including big band music, Glenn Miller style, and then Harry Belafonte’sCalypso style.

And, who knew so many senior adults can do the electric slide!