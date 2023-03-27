Troy Baseball sweeps ULM in conference series Published 10:09 am Monday, March 27, 2023

The Troy Trojans broke out the brooms this weekend, sweeping the ULM Warhawks in three Sun Belt Conference games this weekend at home.

Troy came into the weekend series among the nation’s leaders in home runs and that continued once again as Troy belted four home runs in the three wins. Troy’s 47 homers on the season ranks seventh in the entire country and fourth in the Sun Belt, while sophomore Shane Lewis’ 13 homers is tied for second in the country and also leads the conference.

The series win over ULM also puts Troy on a four-game winning streak after losing four straight.

In game one, Troy jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, taking a 7-5 win.

Lewis was on fire at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs. Kyle Mock also went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run, while Kole Myers earned a triple and two runs.

Brady Fuller got the win on the mound, striking out three batters and giving up four hits and four earned runs.

Game two had an identical score but a different path to get there. ULM went up 3-0 in the second inning before Troy tied the score 3-3 in the fifth inning. In the sixth, Troy scored four more runs to take control of the game and ended with another 7-5 victory.

It was Caleb Bartolero’s turn to go yard in the win as he went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Ethan Kavanagh was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, while Myers went 2-for-5. Ben Thompson got the win on the mound, mowing down nine batters and giving up four hits and two earned runs in five innings pitched. Noah Manning earned his sixth save of the season, tallying three strikeouts along with giving up just two hits and no runs in two and 2/3 innings pitched.

In the series finale, Troy trailed 3-2 going into the seventh inning when it was Mock’s turn to hit a bomb. Mock’s two run homer gave Troy to a 4-3 lead, which the Trojans would manage to hold on to for their third straight win.

Hudson Hartfield went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a run, while Kristian Asbury got his second win of the season on the mound. Asbury struck out five batters and gave up one hit with no runs in two and 1/3 innings pitched. Brandon Schrepf earned his first save of the season, giving up no hits or runs in one inning. Grayson Stewart also pitched six innings and fanned eight batters, while giving up four hits and three earned runs.