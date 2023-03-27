Troy Arts Council announces upcoming events Published 6:59 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

The Troy Arts Council will host the Four Seasons Brass at 7 p.m. tonight (Tuesday) at First Baptist Church in Troy.

This will be the beginning of a busy spring entertainment schedule for the Troy Arts Council, said Dr. Dave Camwell, TAC president.

On April 13, Jekyll & Hyde will be at the Trojan Center Theater. Jekyll & Hyde is a musical loosely based on the 1886 novella, “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson, Camwell said.

The Cashback: Johnny Cash Tribute Band will be on the square in downtown Troy at 7 p.m. May 12.

Cashback is presented in partnership with the City of Troy.

The TAC fall schedule will include Artrageous at the Claudia Crosby Theater at 7 p.m. on October 2. Artrageous is an interactive art and music experience that is not to be missed.

The TAC’s 2023 Performance season will close on a high note with Sheila Jackson & Friends Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. on December 1, at the Claudia Crosby Theater.

Individual event tickets for performances are $20 in advance and online for all events for adults and five dollars for students.

Day of show at the door tickets are $25 for adults for all events. Student tickets are $5.