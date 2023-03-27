Troy Arts Council announces upcoming events

Published 6:59 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

The Troy Arts Council will host the Four Seasons Brass at 7 p.m.  tonight (Tuesday) at First Baptist Church in Troy.

This will be the beginning of a busy spring entertainment schedule for the Troy Arts Council, said Dr. Dave Camwell, TAC president.

On April 13, Jekyll & Hyde will be at the Trojan Center Theater. Jekyll & Hyde is a musical loosely based on the 1886 novella, “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson, Camwell said.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Cashback: Johnny Cash Tribute Band will be on the square in downtown Troy at 7 p.m. May 12.

Cashback is presented in partnership with the City of Troy.

The TAC fall schedule will include Artrageous at the Claudia Crosby Theater at 7 p.m. on October 2. Artrageous is an interactive art and music experience that is not to be missed.

The TAC’s 2023 Performance season will close on a high note with Sheila Jackson & Friends Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. on December 1, at the Claudia Crosby Theater.

Individual event tickets for performances are $20 in advance and online for all events for adults and five dollars for students.

Day of show at the door tickets are $25 for adults for all events. Student tickets are $5.

More News

Wellness Jamboree: A healthy, happy place

Rain doesn’t dampen plant sales

Southeast Gas donates to Troy City Schools

‘We Piddle Around Theater’ to stage new folk life play

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events