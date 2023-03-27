Southeast Gas donates to Troy City Schools Published 12:22 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Southeast Gas recently announced its 2023 Give Back to Schools contribution of $137,000 to 20 public school systems in Alabama. Troy City Schools received $10,015.00 from the company.

The money donated to Troy City Schools will be used to support parental involvement and extracurricular transportation. To date, local public schools have received more than $1.7 million through the Give Back to Schools initiative and the more natural gas a school system uses, the more dollars that system receives. This program was established by Southeast Gas and its Board of Directors in 2010 and provides dollars to public schools based solely on their natural gas usage for the previous year.

“We are grateful for this generous donation from Southeast Gas and for the support from Mayor Jason Reeves for allowing Troy City Schools the flexibility to use it at our discretion,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Cynthia Thomas said. “This gives us an opportunity to support extra-curricular activities that the federal and state allocations cannot be used to support.”

Local schools are a critical component to community success. Southeast Gas also sponsors the Southeast Gas Community Service Scholarship, a competitive scholarship program for high school seniors attending public schools currently served by Southeast Gas. The scholarships are $1,500, and multiple scholarships are awarded each year.

Last year 23 students received 2022 Community Service Scholarship. School systems impacted by the Southeast Gas Give Back to Schools initiative are: Andalusia City Schools, Butler County Schools, Coffee County Schools, Covington County Schools, Crenshaw County Schools, Dale County Schools, Daleville City Schools, Dothan City Schools, Elba City Schools, Enterprise City Schools, Eufaula City Schools, Henry County Schools, Houston County Schools, Lowndes County Schools, Opp City Schools, Ozark City Schools, Pike County Schools, Pike Road Schools, Russell County Schools and Troy City Schools.

In addition to the direct financial support Southeast Gas provides to these schools, Southeast Gas employees volunteer dozens of hours each year to improve many of the campuses through construction assistance, landscaping, painting, gas appliance maintenance, light carpentry, tutoring, mentoring and many other activities. Southeast Gas provides natural gas service to 36 communities throughout Southeast Alabama, and is owned by 14 cities – Abbeville, Andalusia, Brundidge, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Fort Deposit, Greenville, Headland, Luverne, Opp, Ozark and Troy.