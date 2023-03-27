Rain doesn’t dampen plant sales

Published 7:05 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Shoppers braved the rain early Monday morning to shop the Ag Academy’s Plant Sale that will continue through the week or until all plants are sold. The Ag Academy students offer beautiful plants are great prices.

The rain came early Monday morning but it didn’t keep people from being early bird shoppers at opening day of the Pike County Agriculture Academy ‘s Annual Plant Sale at Goshen High School.

“We didn’t have as many early morning shoppers as we usually do but we had a good number of people and they came to buy,” said Cody Eiland, Ag Academy instructor “When the rain stops, we are looking for shoppers to come out because we have a good selection of plants  and at good prices.”

The ag academy students have worked throughout the growing season in an effort to make the annual plant sale a success.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Eiland said the students have been dedicated and hard-working. .

The fruits of their efforts are evident in  the selection of plants in the greenhouses.

The Ag Academy offers a good selection of plants and at good prices The plants available for sale include: Macho Ferns,  $25; Hanging Baskets: Boston Ferns, Spider plants, Wax Begonias and Geraniums, $20.

Available in one-gallon pots the Ag Academy are Salvia Coleus, Lantanas, New Guinea, Impatiens and Wax Begonias, all $10 each.

The plant sale will continue throughout the week from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until the plants are all sold.

More Z-News - Main story

Wellness Jamboree: A healthy, happy place

Troy officially announces new Sumrall contract

Southeast Gas donates to Troy City Schools

Area Baseball: Pike Lib, CHHS earn weekend wins

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events