Rain doesn’t dampen plant sales Published 7:05 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

The rain came early Monday morning but it didn’t keep people from being early bird shoppers at opening day of the Pike County Agriculture Academy ‘s Annual Plant Sale at Goshen High School.

“We didn’t have as many early morning shoppers as we usually do but we had a good number of people and they came to buy,” said Cody Eiland, Ag Academy instructor “When the rain stops, we are looking for shoppers to come out because we have a good selection of plants and at good prices.”

The ag academy students have worked throughout the growing season in an effort to make the annual plant sale a success.

Eiland said the students have been dedicated and hard-working. .

The fruits of their efforts are evident in the selection of plants in the greenhouses.

The Ag Academy offers a good selection of plants and at good prices The plants available for sale include: Macho Ferns, $25; Hanging Baskets: Boston Ferns, Spider plants, Wax Begonias and Geraniums, $20.

Available in one-gallon pots the Ag Academy are Salvia Coleus, Lantanas, New Guinea, Impatiens and Wax Begonias, all $10 each.

The plant sale will continue throughout the week from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until the plants are all sold.