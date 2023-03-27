Lady Rebels shut out New Brockton Published 9:33 am Monday, March 27, 2023

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels picked up a resounding 10-0 win over Class 3A’s New Brockton Lady Gamecocks on March 24.

Shea Wambles was a menace at the plate for Zion Chapel, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs. Riley Bannin went 2-for-3 with a run, while Madison Meeks went 3-for-3 with a double, a homer, four RBIs and two runs. Elly Sheets also scored two runs, while Emily Rhodes earned one run.

Sydney Boothe struck out five batters, while giving up one hit and no earned runs, while Bannin struck out a pair of batters and gave up no hits or runs in one inning pitched.